Left Menu

IFFCO gives order to set up 3rd oxygen plant in UP, to commence from May 30

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) on Sunday said its third oxygen plant being set up in Uttar Pradesh, at Prayagraj, will commence operation from May 30 and will provide the supply for free of cost to hospitals in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:42 IST
IFFCO gives order to set up 3rd oxygen plant in UP, to commence from May 30
IFFCO's logo.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) on Sunday said its third oxygen plant being set up in Uttar Pradesh, at Prayagraj, will commence operation from May 30 and will provide the supply for free of cost to hospitals in the state. According to the release by IFFCO, the capacity of an oxygen plant that is coming up at Prayagraj's Phulphur unit will be of 130 cubic meters per hour.

The plant will generate medical-grade oxygen and fill 450 big D type cylinders daily and 150 medium B size cylinders on demand supplied to all hospitals free from May 30, it added. The IFFCO is setting up total of four oxygen plants in the country at a cost of about Rs 30 crore.

Two plants will be established in Uttar Pradesh -- one at Aonla in Bareilly and the other one at Phulphur in Prayagraj. One each plant is coming at Paradeep (Odisha) and Kalol (Gujarat). Several states have been witnessing a shortage of oxygen supply amid a surge in Covid cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj to give free COVID-19 vaccines to 18-45 age group from May

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 PTI Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.T...

Barty beats Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in Stuttgart final

Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Porsche Grand Prix, her first title on clay since the 2019 French Open.The Australian player clicked into gear for the finals second set, which she won in just 20 ...

Assam says it will import oxygen from Bhutan

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government has made arrangements to import oxygen from neighbouring Bhutan.Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said there will be no shortage of Remdesivir as he requeste...

Sril Lanka and Bangladesh draw weather-affected 1st Test

Bangladesh comfortably batted out the final session of the fifth day to draw the weather-affected first Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.With a lead of 107 runs and two sessions left, Sri Lanka had their hopes high after claiming two early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021