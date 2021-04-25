Left Menu

COVID1-9: Centre restricts use of liquid oxygen for only medical purposes

Amid the worsening situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government on Sunday restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect with the ministry of home affairs announcing that the use of liquid oxygen will be allowed for medical purposes only.

Amid the worsening situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government on Sunday restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect with the ministry of home affairs announcing that the use of liquid oxygen will be allowed for medical purposes only. In a tweet, the Office of the Home Minister said, "The central government has reviewed the oxygen supply situation and has decided that with immediate effect, use of liquid oxygen, including the existing stock, will be allowed for medical purposes only."

"All manufacturing units may be allowed to maximise their production of liquid oxygen, and make it available to the government, for use for medical purposes only," it added. In the official statement, the ministry asked the state governments and union territories to ensure that the use of liquid oxygen is not allowed for any non-medical purpose and that all manufacturing units may maximise their production of liquid oxygen and make it available to the government for use of medical purposes only with immediate effect until further orders.

Several states have been reporting a shortage of oxygen supply amid the COVID-19 surge. (ANI)

