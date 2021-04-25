Left Menu

Kerala's Ernakulam district imposes strict restrictions to contain Covid-19

Amid the worsening situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala's Ernakulam district administration has imposed strict restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the worsening situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala's Ernakulam district administration has imposed strict restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus. As per the order issued by the District Collector S Suhas, cinema theatres shall be closed until May 2 and film shootings shall be stopped.

Other restrictions included commercial institutions that include shops to operate from 7 am to 5 pm. The hotels and restaurants shall operate from 7 am to 9 pm. In-dining will not be permitted. Only parcel services and takeaway facilities are allowed. Amusement parks, entertainment parks and clubs shall be closed. Only 30 persons will be allowed in marriage functions and 20 only in funerals.

The curb will also ensure the closure of gyms, team sports, tournaments shall be banned until further orders. The administration has also postponed all exams, except Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC). The meetings of government departments, organisations, private institutions should be conducted via online, as per the order. (ANI)

