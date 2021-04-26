Left Menu

COVID-19: 'Oxygen Express' train reaches Lucknow from Jharkhand's Bokaro

In a big respite to cope up with the oxygen shortage in Uttar Pradesh, Indian Railway's 'Oxygen Express', carrying oxygen tankers, reached Lucknow from Jharkhand's Bokaro on Monday morning.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:49 IST
COVID-19: 'Oxygen Express' train reaches Lucknow from Jharkhand's Bokaro
Oxygen express reaches Lucknow from Bokaro on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

In a big respite to cope up with the oxygen shortage in Uttar Pradesh, Indian Railway's 'Oxygen Express', carrying oxygen tankers, reached Lucknow from Jharkhand's Bokaro on Monday morning. Uttar Pradesh is currently witnessing a surge in cases. As per the union health ministry, currently, there are 2,97,616 active cases in the state.

The Indian Railways is running 'Oxygen Express' trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. Roll-on-roll-off trucks are being transported on flat wagons by the trains for a quick supply of medical oxygen. The first Oxygen Express train, that left Visakhapatnam on Thursday, arrived in Maharashtra's Nagpur Friday evening with seven tankers carrying the life-saving medical gas.

The central government has also restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect with the ministry of home affairs announcing that the use of liquid oxygen will be allowed for medical purposes only. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Tagrisso Adjuvant Gets Positive CHMP Opinion

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - TAGRISSO ADJUVANT RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ASTRAZENECA - TAGRISSO RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL IN EU BY CHMP FOR ADJUVANT TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH EARLY-STAGE EGFR-MUTATED LUNG CANCER ...

Magistrates assigned to Dhanbad hospitals for ensuring oxygen supply

Magistrates were assigned to the three COVID hospitals in Jharkhands Dhanbad to ensure a round-the-clock supply of oxygen, an official said on Monday.The decision was taken in the wake of complaints regarding oxygen shortage, he said.It wil...

Poundland owner Pepco to float on Warsaw Stock Exchange

South African conglomerate Steinhoff will proceed with an initial public offering of its Pepco Group unit on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, it said on Monday.Pepco owns Poundland in the United Kingdom as well as the PEPCO and Dealz brands. It t...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 6-week highs, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP

Asian stocks climbed to six-week highs on Monday amid signs the world economic recovery was still well on track, though rising COVID-19 cases in the region weighed on sentiment, pushing oil prices lower.Futures for Eurostoxx 50 were flat as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021