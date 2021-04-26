Left Menu

Delhi: First patient admitted to ITBP-run COVID facility in Chhattarpur

The first COVID-19 patient arrived in an ambulance at the Sardar Patel Covid Care Center (SPCCC), Radha Soami Beas in New Delhi on Monday morning.

Patients arrive at the ITBP-run Sardar Patel Covid Care Center (SPCCC), Radha Soami Beas in Chhattarpur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The first COVID-19 patient arrived in an ambulance at the Sardar Patel Covid Care Center (SPCCC), Radha Soami Beas in New Delhi on Monday morning. Run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the center started operations earlier in the day with the admissions of patients.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had last week designated the border police force as the nodal agency for operations of the 500 oxygenated beds-COVID facility in Chhattarpur. The SPCCC, that was set up last year during the first COVID-19 wave, was shut down after the cases were brought under control.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the ITBP-run facility on Monday. On Sunday, ITBP Director-General had informed that the center would not allow walk-in admissions.

"Only patients referred by District Surveillance Officers (DSO) will be admitted. We have high-pressure oxygen, ventilators & enough stock of medicines," he told ANI. Delhi recorded as many as 22,933 fresh COVID-19 cases (positivity rate - 30.21 per cent), 21,071 discharges, and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed. There are currently 94,592 active cases. A total of 9,18,875 positive cases, and 14,248 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

