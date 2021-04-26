Left Menu

Vedanta elevates Sauvick Mazumdar as CEO of iron, steel biz

Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO of Vedanta iron and ferroalloys business, has been appointed as CEO of Vedantas iron and steel sector, the statement said. Mazumdar has been associated with the group for almost 25 years and has diversified experience in the iron steel sector including mining, exploration, logistics, iron making, and business development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Vedanta Ltd on Monday announced the elevation of Sauvick Mazumdar as the CEO of the company's iron and steel business.

The company, in a statement, also said that N L Vhatte, who was Director, Vedanta–value-added business, will take up the role of CEO-ESL Steel.

''Vedanta is all set to drive the next phase of sustainable growth in the iron & steel sector with the strategic elevation of two industry veterans.

Mazumdar has been associated with the group for almost 25 years and has diversified experience in the iron & steel sector including mining, exploration, logistics, iron making, and business development. He was appointed as the CEO of the Sesa Goa iron ore business in 2019. Post the acquisition of FACOR, Mazumdar has been also leading the iron & ferroalloys business of Vedanta.

Vhatte, who has rich diversified experience of close to three decades in pig iron, metallurgical coke, steel making, and waste heat recovery power plants will now head ESL Steel, which was acquired by Vedanta to diversify into the steel industry in 2018.

Commenting on the two top-level appointments, Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said, ''At Vedanta, our constant endeavor is to develop leaders from within the organization. I congratulate Sauvick Mazumdar and NL Vhatte for this much-deserved elevation.'' A mining engineer from NIT- Surathkal, Mazumdar has had a successful track record of driving the growth of Vedanta's iron ore business through best-in-class techniques, innovation, state-of-the-art environment-friendly technologies, implementation of robust Safety systems and automation, the company said.

