West Bengal elections: 67.27 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in 34 assembly seats where polling is underway for seventh phase.

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Indias new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday, as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help battle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals. The southe...
Kolkata Knight Riders Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday announced a USD 50,000 donation towards PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in Indias COVID-19 ravaged hospitals and backed the IPL to continue, saying he has been advised that the ...
The Biden administration is expanding a programme to feed as many as 34 million schoolchildren during the summer months, using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March.The Agriculture Department is announcing Monday that ...
Cricket is the first discipline to announce qualifying teams for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the sport makes a landmark re-entry to the prestigious multi-sport event scheduled from July 28 to August 8 next year. The Internatio...