Left Menu

NAFA raises USD 50 mn through equity, ECB

The company would successfully improve its margins as it intends to service the high-cost old debt and bring down the overall cost of funds, the release said. According to NAFAs Chief Executive Officer Prabhat Chaturvedi, in India, there is a need for diversified credit schemes, along with adequate hand-holding, to provide financial guidance to farmers on investing in agriculture and allied activities. With this investment, NAFA will further enhance its credit lending portfolio and expand horizons within the agri-rural domain beyond micro-irrigation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:40 IST
NAFA raises USD 50 mn through equity, ECB
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook(NetafimAgriculturalFinancingAgency )

Agriculture-focussed non-banking finance company (NBFC) Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency (NAFA) on Monday said it has raised USD 50 million (approximately Rs 340 crore) through equity and external commercial borrowing (ECB) route.

The lender, which is a subsidiary of Netafim Singapore, has raised USD 40 million via ECB from both Israel-based investors- Phoenix Group and Cogito Capital, a release said.

The deal also marks fresh equity infusion into NAFA, which recently raised USD 9.4 million of tier I Capital from Netafim Singapore and offered exit to the initial equity partners Atmaram Properties & Granite Hill Fund as they had reached their investment horizon, it said.

This is the maiden investment for both Phoenix Group and Cogito Capital in India and NAFA, through acquiring a stake in Netafim Singapore.

The raised funds will be utilized effectively for business expansion, enhanced offerings, and to expand horizons in the agri-rural domain. The company would successfully improve its margins as it intends to service the high-cost old debt and bring down the overall cost of funds, the release said.

According to NAFA's Chief Executive Officer Prabhat Chaturvedi, in India, there is a need for diversified credit schemes, along with adequate hand-holding, to provide financial guidance to farmers on investing in agriculture and allied activities.

"With this investment, NAFA will further enhance its credit lending portfolio and expand horizons within the agri-rural domain beyond micro-irrigation. We are bullish about our growth and are excited to cater to the capital needs of the agriculture and allied sector," Chaturvedi said.

Started its operation in April 2013, NAFA has a presence across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

The company has disbursed total loans worth over Rs 1,000 crore to above 10,000 customers as of date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Form STF to take action against black-marketing of life-saving drugs: Delhi govt to DMs

The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to constitute a Special Task Force to take strict action against those involved in hoarding and black-marketing of life-saving drugs which are used for treating coronavirus patients...

Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Travis Barker makes Scott Disick 'uncomfortable'

Scott Disick is getting uncomfortable with the serious love relationship of her ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, sources confirmed E News. While the new romance is in the air for reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barke...

COLUMN-Rangebound oil prices leave funds on sidelines: Kemp

Portfolio managers increased their exposure to petroleum slightly last week, focusing mainly on Brent, but positions remained rangebound as OPEC production discipline was offset by a new wave of coronavirus infections.Hedge funds and other ...

Russia expels Italian diplomat, calls in envoy

Russia expelled an Italian diplomat on Monday and called in Italys ambassador to its foreign ministry over what it said was a groundless move by Rome to expel two Russian diplomats last month.The expulsion of only one diplomat - Italys depu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021