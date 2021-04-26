Lebanon hopes Saudi reconsiders produce ban, tasks interior minister to coordinate

Lebanon hopes Saudi reconsiders produce ban, tasks interior minister to coordinateReuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:47 IST
Lebanon said on Monday it hoped Saudi Arabia would reconsider a ban on its produce that Riyadh imposed citing an increase in drug smuggling, and tasked its interior minister to coordinate with the kingdom to uncover the culprits and prevent a repeat.
Lebanon also asked its public prosecutor to follow up with investigations on the issue and keep Saudi officials informed of results, a statement by the presidency said.
