Kerala imposes restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread; malls, gyms shut

The Kerala government on Monday imposed restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 from April 27 which include shutting down cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars in the state until further orders.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:08 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala government on Monday imposed restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 from April 27 which include shutting down cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars in the state until further orders. An order undersigned by the Chief Secretary of Kerala said that in order to manage COVID-19 case numbers well below the coping capacity of the health system in the State, more stringent restrictions are warranted which include a prohibition on all social, political, cultural and religious functions or gatherings and a holiday for all Government or Quasi-Government offices and Public Sector Undertakings on Saturdays until further orders.

"In religious places, people can be allowed for worship with two-meter social distance restricted to a maximum of 50 persons. All meetings (Government or private) should be held through on-line mode only. Cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars shall remain shut, until further orders," the order read. "Only election-related counting arrangements, essential and emergency services shall be allowed on May 1 and May 2. Officials on Election Duty, Candidates, Counting Agents and Media representatives only will be allowed (at the counting centres) on May 2," said the order adding that it is mandatory for the above category of people to produce either the final vaccination certificate after taking two doses of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours of the start of counting.A maximum of fifty persons shall only be allowed in marriages that can have a maximum duration of about 2 hours and a maximum of twenty people in funerals. "Marriage events should be registered in the 'Event Registration' module of Covid 19 Jagratha Portal in advance," it said.

Shops and restaurants shall be closed by 7.30 pm (take away and home delivery can continue till 9 pm). According to the guideline, all shops or restaurants shall minimise interaction with customers/in-house dining. Only bare minimum time will be allowed for the customers in shops. Takeaways and home deliveries may be encouraged. "Control Room for migrant labourers shall be set up in all districts. Migrant workers will continue to work wherever they are. It is also clarified that all primary sector activities including agriculture, plantation, animal husbandry, dairying, fisheries, forestry and all secondary sectors like industries, MSMEs and constructions shall continue following Covid protocol and national directives. Where feasible, work-from-home shall be resorted to," the government stated adding that essential services shall function without any exemption.

It informed that MGNREGS works may continue following COVID-19 protocol and that all departments shall function only with essential staff which would be determined by the Secretary or HoD. According to Union Health Ministry, Kerala has 2,19,221 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 11,81,324 recoveries have been reported. The death toll in the state touched 5,110 with 30 deaths since 8 am on Monday. (ANI)

