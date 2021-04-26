Whole nation stands in solidarity with people of Mizoram hit by wildfire: Rahul

Whole nation stands in solidarity with people of Mizoram hit by wildfire: RahulPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:18 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed concern over a wildfire spreading in Mizoram and hoped that the state would overcome the devastation.
''Mizoram is in the grip of a massive wildfire. My prayers and wishes for the people of the state to overcome the devastation,'' he said in a post on Telegram.
''The whole nation stands in solidarity with you,'' he added. Forest fires broke out in at least five districts -- Lunglei, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Siaha and Serchhip -- in Mizoram.
Of the five districts, Lunglei and Lawngtlai districts are the worst affected.
However, no human casualty has been reported so far.
