Whole nation stands in solidarity with people of Mizoram hit by wildfire: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed concern over a wildfire spreading in Mizoram and hoped that the state would overcome the devastation.

''Mizoram is in the grip of a massive wildfire. My prayers and wishes for the people of the state to overcome the devastation,'' he said in a post on Telegram.

''The whole nation stands in solidarity with you,'' he added. Forest fires broke out in at least five districts -- Lunglei, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Siaha and Serchhip -- in Mizoram.

Of the five districts, Lunglei and Lawngtlai districts are the worst affected.

However, no human casualty has been reported so far.

