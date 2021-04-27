Cong leader Karuna Shukla dies of COVID-19

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 27 (ANI) Former MP and senior Congress leader Karuna Shukla died of COVID-19 in Ramkrishna CARE Hospitals, Raipur during the wee hours of Tuesday. Shukla, the niece of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 after she had tested positive for infection.

The last rites will be performed today in Balodabazar. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the demise of Karuna Shukla and said that he had a close family relationship outside of politics with her.

"My aunt Karuna Shukla is no more. The ruthless Corona took her as well. She has had a very close family relationship outside of politics and I continued to get her blessings. May God give her space in their shrines and we all have the power to bear her loss," he twitted in Hindi. (ANI)

