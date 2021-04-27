Left Menu

FACTBOX-Major oil spills from ships

1988 - The fully loaded tanker Odyssey operated by Polembros Shipping exploded and sank in the North Atlantic 700 miles off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada, spilling 1 million barrels of oil. 1989 - The Exxon Valdez, an oil tanker bound for Long Beach, California, hit Bligh Reef in Alaska's Prince William Sound, dumping more than 250,000 barrels of crude oil into the sea killing animals and plants throughout Prince William Sound.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:32 IST
FACTBOX-Major oil spills from ships

A tanker carrying around one million barrels of bitumen blend heavy oil was involved in a collision near the Chinese port city of Qingdao, spilling oil into the Yellow Sea, China's Shandong Maritime Safety Administration and tanker representatives said on Tuesday. Local oil spill response specialists have been deployed to contain the spill and begin the cleanup operation.

It was unclear how significant the spill was, but it highlighted the risks of transporting oil by sea. Here are some major oil spills involving ships, especially tankers.

1978 - The Amoco Cadiz oil tanker ran aground off the coast of Brittany, France, after its steering failed in a severe storm, resulting in the spilling of 1.8 million barrels of oil. 1979 - The Atlantic Empress and the Aegean Captain, two fully loaded oil tankers, collided 10 miles (16.1 kms) off the coast of Tobago in a tropical rainstorm, spilling more than 2.1 million barrels of oil into the Caribbean.

1983 - The Castillo de Bellver exploded and sank off the coast of Cape Town carrying roughly 250,000 tonnes of crude oil. 1988 - The fully loaded tanker Odyssey operated by Polembros Shipping exploded and sank in the North Atlantic 700 miles off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada, spilling 1 million barrels of oil.

1989 - The Exxon Valdez, an oil tanker bound for Long Beach, California, hit Bligh Reef in Alaska's Prince William Sound, dumping more than 250,000 barrels of crude oil into the sea killing animals and plants throughout Prince William Sound. The accident, considered one of the worst human-caused environmental disasters, led to new rules requiring double-hulled ships in the region.

1991 - The oil tanker ABT Summer exploded about 900 miles off the coast of Angola, spilling its entire cargo of 1.9 million barrels at sea. 1996 - The Sea Empress went down on the rocks off Milford Haven on Britain's west coast in 1996, in one of the country's worst environmental disasters that saw over 70,000 tonnes of oil spilt.

1999 - The tanker Erika sank during a storm in December, leaking thousands of tonnes of oil into the Bay of Biscay off the coast of France and causing a major environmental disaster. 2011/2012 - In New Zealand's worst environmental disaster in decades, hundreds of tonnes of oil leaked into the coastal waters and on to beaches off Tauranga on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island from the stricken 47,230-tonne Liberian-flagged container ship Rena.

2018 - The suezmax Sanchi tanker carrying 136,000 tonnes of Iranian condensate collided with a cargo ship off Shanghai, caught fire and burned for a week. All 32 crew onboard were killed. Japan's Coast Guard said at the time that oil that washed up on the shores of its southern islands was highly likely to have come from Sanchi. 2020 - The Wakashio, a Japanese bulk carrier, struck a coral reef off Mauritius' coast in the Indian Ocean in July, spilling thousands of tonnes of crude oil into the sea and choking marine life in a pristine lagoon.

2020 - The New Diamond supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil caught fire off the coast of Sri Lanka in September after a blast in its engine room. In October, the owners of the vessel agreed to pay 340 million rupees to Sri Lanka for helping to avert the blaze. 2021 - A collision took place between anchored Liberia-flagged tanker A Symphony, which was carrying a cargo of bitumen mix, and the Panama-flagged cargo vessel Sea Justice near the Chinese port city of Qingdao, spilling oil into the Yellow Sea. (Compiled by Jonathan Saul; editing by Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Auto group backs guidelines for partially automated vehicles

The trade association representing most major automakers is offering guidelines for manufacturers to advertise partially automated driving systems and to make sure drivers are paying attention while using them.The Alliance for Automotive In...

Boxing-Jordanian boxer Al-Swaisat dies from brain injury aged 19

Teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat has died in hospital more than a week after he sustained a brain injury at the International Boxing Association AIBA world youth championships in Poland. The 19-year-old Al-Swaisat was taken to hosp...

SC asks Centre to explain rationale behind different price slabs of COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi, Apr 27 PTI The Supreme Court Tuesday took note of different prices of COVID-19 vaccines for Centre, states and the private hospitals and asked the central government to explain to it the rationale and basis behind such a pricing ...

Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna amid new complications

World powers were set to resume high level talks in Vienna on Tuesday focused on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran, in their first session since comments surfaced from the Iranian foreign minister alleging that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021