Parties to Iran talks agree to expedite efforts for U.S-Iran compliance - Russia

Parties to Iran talks agree to expedite efforts for U.S-Iran compliance - RussiaReuters | Vienna | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:15 IST
The parties negotiating a revival of the Iran nuclear deal agreed on Tuesday to speed up efforts to bring the United States and Iran back into compliance, Russia's envoy to the talks said.
"The discussions proved that participants are guided by the unity of purpose which is full restoration of the nuclear deal in its original form," Mikhail Ulyanov, Moscow's ambassador to the U.N. atomic watchdog. said on Twitter after senior diplomats met in Vienna. "It was decided to expedite the process."
