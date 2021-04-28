U.S. envoy to Iran taking part in nuclear talks -White House

Washington is dispatching its Special Envoy for Iran for indirect talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iranian Nuclear deal, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Rob Malley, I believe, is either on his way to the region or there now to take part in an additional round of negotiations," Psaki told reporters.

