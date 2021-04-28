Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as earnings fail to inspire before Fed

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries stood at 1.6217%, close to a one-week high. The dollar edged up slightly against the yen and the British pound, but trading is expected to be subdued until Powell speaks after the Fed meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 07:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 07:42 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as earnings fail to inspire before Fed

Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday as already high valuations discouraged investors from buying equities ahead of a closely-watched U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.23%. Australian stocks rose 0.55%, but shares in China slipped 0.44%. Stocks in Tokyo edged 0.16% higher. S&P 500 e-mini stock futures rose 0.09%.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reaffirm that easy monetary policy will remain in place for a prolonged period and dismiss any suggestions of tapering bond purchases. U.S. President Joe Biden will also address a joint session of Congress, where he may make additional comments about infrastructure and stimulus spending.

These developments would normally be a positive for stocks, but analysts say so much economic optimism is already priced into the equity market that it is difficult to buy stocks further from current levels. "We expect the Fed's tone on the economy to be more positive than at the March FOMC meeting, reflecting the ongoing pickup in the data, but we don't expect any substantive new signal yet on tapering," analysts at TD Securities wrote in a research note.

"While we do not expect much price action due to the Fed decision, Biden's remarks could continue to suggest more incoming supply, bear steepening the (Treasury yield) curve." The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01%, but the S&P 500 lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.34% as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings from Tesla Inc, 3M Co, Microsoft Corp, and Google-parent Alphabet overnight.

Some investors were also reluctant to move before earnings from heavyweights Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, and Amazon.com Inc due later this week. An improving U.S. economy, rising coronavirus vaccination rates, and expectations for big fiscal spending are causing more investors to question when the Fed will start slowing its bond purchases and how much inflation policymakers will tolerate.

Breakeven rates on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, a measure of expected annual inflation for the coming decade, rose to 2.41%, the highest since 2013. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries stood at 1.6217%, close to a one-week high.

The dollar edged up slightly against the yen and the British pound, but trading is expected to be subdued until Powell speaks after the Fed meeting. The Australian dollar was knocked lower after disappointing data on consumer prices.

In the cryptocurrency market, Ether rose to an all-time high above $2,700 after Bloomberg reported that the European Investment Bank plans to sell a two-year digital bond worth 100 million euros ($120.80 million) on the ethereum blockchain network. Rival cryptocurrency Bitcoin edged up to $55,618.

In commodities, Brent crude futures fell 0.09% to $66.36 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 0.05% to $62.91 per barrel due to worries about energy demand. Benchmark copper continued its assent toward a record above $10,000 a tonne. The metal is used so widely in manufacturing and heavy industry across the globe that it is considered a barometer of economic health.

However, gold, which is often seen as a hedge against inflation, fell 0.49% to $1,768.00 in cautious trade ahead of the Fed meeting. ($1 = 0.8278 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Quebec reports first death of patient in Canada following AstraZeneca vaccine

The province of Quebec on Tuesday reported Canadas first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with...

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Assam, India - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Assam, India, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC said....

Child rapist gets life for 1980s murder of 2 California boys

A convicted child rapist who killed two 6-year-old boys in Southern California in the 1980s was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.Kenneth Rasmuson, 59, showed no emotion as he was sentenced in Los Angeles...

Soccer-Arsenal owner Kroenke rules out sale of the club

Arsenal owners Stan and Josh Kroenke said on Tuesday they remain 100 committed to the Premier League club, are not selling any stake and have not received and will not entertain any offers.Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek, CEO and founder of m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021