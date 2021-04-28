Bengaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) Today's Bengaluru Commodities market rates and Bullion closing rates are not available from

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Sri Lanka on Wednesday began administering the second dose of the OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after assurances from Indias Serum Institute that it would send more consignments of the vaccine soon.Frontline workers were the first ones...
Calling the huge surge in COVID-19 cases an unexpected tsunami, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the state government is putting all its might to tackle the crisis.One expects that floods can come during rainy se...
Nearly all of the worlds glaciers are losing mass - and at an accelerated pace, according to a new study published Wednesday that could impact future projections for ice loss.The study in the science journal Nature provides one of the most ...
BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday blamed the Maharashtra government for not placing orders in time after the state said it can not start COVID-19 inoculation for those above 18 from May 1 for want of doses.The Shiv Sena-led government ...