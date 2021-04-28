Left Menu

Delhi govt, police confiscate Remdesivir injections being sold at Rs 60,000 per vial

Two vials were confiscated and one person was caught, an official said.The operation planned after receiving information was that life-saving drug Remidesivir is being black-marketed. Subsequently, another person named Uttam came out to give two vials of the drug, he said.Uttam was caught by the team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A joint team of the Delhi government and police conducted a raid and confiscated Remdesivir injections being sold at a price of Rs 60,000 per vial outside a hospital in Ghaziabad, officials said on Wednesday.

The joint team of southeast district, Delhi Police and officials of the Drug Control Department, led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Defence Colony, Vinod Kumar Yadav confiscated Remidesivir injections being black-marketed outside the hospital in Ghaziabad, they said.

''For each vial of Remdesivir, Rs 60,000 was being demanded. Two vials were confiscated and one person was caught,'' an official said.

The operation planned after receiving information was that life-saving drug Remidesivir is being black-marketed. The source also provided a telephone number of the contact who would supply the drug. A decoy customer was sent to the spot who met a man named Suraj, who was in charge of a canteen at the hospital. Subsequently, another person named Uttam came out to give two vials of the drug, he said.

Uttam was caught by the team. An FIR was being registered against the persons whose involvement in black-marketing of the drug has been found out, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

