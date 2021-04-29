Left Menu

Finnish refiner Neste Q1 profit falls, close to consensus

29-04-2021
Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste on Thursday reported a fall in first-quarter operating profit and said it expected market volatility to remain high due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Neste's January-March underlying operating profit fell to 302 million euros ($366 million) from 408 million a year earlier and compared with a 306 million average estimate in Refinitiv data. ($1 = 0.8242 euros)

