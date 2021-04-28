Left Menu

Finnish ruling coalition survives for now as economic recovery talks continue

Fears that the Centre Party would quit the coalition had raised concerns about what would happen with the Nordic country's vote to ratify the European Union's pandemic recovery fund, due by the end of the week. The Centre Party had said it would back the government, giving the coalition the numbers it needed to pass the package, but it is unclear what would happen if the coalition collapses, with fresh elections one possibility.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 28-04-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 01:21 IST
Finnish ruling coalition survives for now as economic recovery talks continue

Talks between the five parties in Finland's centre left ruling coalition on how to restart the economy will move into a second week on Wednesday, avoiding for now the risk that the government would face imminent collapse. Fears that the Centre Party would quit the coalition had raised concerns about what would happen with the Nordic country's vote to ratify the European Union's pandemic recovery fund, due by the end of the week.

The Centre Party had said it would back the government, giving the coalition the numbers it needed to pass the package, but it is unclear what would happen if the coalition collapses, with fresh elections one possibility. The rescue package must be ratified by all of the EU's 27 members. According to media reports, the ruling coalition came close to breaking after Centre Party leader, Science and Culture Minister Annika Saarikko, told Prime Minister Sanna Marin that her party would leave the government.

The Centre Party has clashed with other coalition members on issues including job creation, unemployment benefits and compensation for peat producers as production is wound down, reports said. "The negotiations have ended for today," Marin tweeted late on Tuesday. She did not say when the party leaders would return to discussions.

The Finnish government has now taken seven days, instead of the two planned, to negotiate how it will use public money to return Finland back to growth after the coronavirus pandemic. The Centre Party has rejected several proposals the prime minister has brought into the negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. appeals court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's latest bail request

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected Ghislaine Maxwells latest request for bail, after her lawyer said guards in her Brooklyn jail were keeping her awake at night to ensure she wouldnt commit suicide like the financier Jeffrey Epstein. ...

Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% of Aramco to foreign investor, says crown prince

Saudi Arabias crown prince said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the kingdom was in discussions to sell another 1 of state oil firm Saudi Aramco to a foreign investor.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Aramco, the worlds biggest oil ...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog mulls guidance to curb SPAC projections, liability shield -sources

The U.S. securities regulator is considering new guidance to rein in growth projections made by listed blank-check companies, and clarify when they qualify for certain legal protections, according to three people with knowledge of the discu...

Soccer-UEFA to increase squad size to 26 players for Euro 2020 - reports

Europes soccer governing body UEFA is set to increase the size of the national team squads at this years European Championship from 23 to 26 players, British media reported on Tuesday. The rule is being changed to lighten the burden on play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021