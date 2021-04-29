Left Menu

SGS Laboratory in Chennai is Approved by NABL for Testing of Ethylene Oxide (EtO)

SGS is pleased to announce that the National Accreditation Board for Testing Calibration Laboratories NABL has enhanced the scope of its accreditation awarded to the SGS laboratory based in Chennai in Tamil Nadu, India, to include testing of Ethylene oxide EtO as well as Ethylene Chlorohydrin ECH residues in herbs, spices, condiments, plant derivatives, and oilseeds. Ethylene oxide EtO is a widely used sterilization agent for dried food products.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 12:02 IST
SGS Laboratory in Chennai is Approved by NABL for Testing of Ethylene Oxide (EtO)
Representative image Image Credit: Videoblocks

SGS is pleased to announce that the National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL) has enhanced the scope of its accreditation awarded to the SGS laboratory based in Chennai in Tamil Nadu, India, to include testing of Ethylene oxide (EtO) as well as Ethylene Chlorohydrin (ECH) residues in herbs, spices, condiments, plant derivatives, and oilseeds.

Ethylene oxide (EtO) is a widely used sterilization agent for dried food products. Its residues found in food products have recently caused widespread food recalls in the European Union.

With this expanded scope of accreditation, which is following ISO/IEC 17025: 2017, SGS India can now offer Chemical testing services to detect the presence of Ethylene oxide (EtO) as well as Ethylene Chlorohydrin (ECH), in herbs, spices condiments, plant derivatives, and oilseeds.

The laboratory employs the Gas chromatography-tandem mass spectrometer (GC-MS/MS) to determine the presence of Ethylene oxide (EtO) which is reported as the sum of ethylene oxide and 2-chloroethyl at or above the limit of quantification (LOQ) of 0.01mg/kg. This method has been validated according to the SANTE/12682/2019 guidelines and has been demonstrated in the proficiency testing for sesame seeds, conducted by the EU Referral Lab (EURL).

For further information about these services, click here.

ABOUT SGS SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia says two deaths not likely to be linked to COVID-19 vaccine

There is no evidence linking the deaths of two Australians to coronavirus vaccine doses they received, the chief of the countrys medicines regulator said on Thursday. The deaths in the most populous state of New South Wales NSW came just da...

Dimuth Karunaratne becomes 10th Sri Lanka batsman to cross 5,000 Test runs

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Friday became the 10th Lankan batsman to score 5,000 runs in the longest format of the game. Karunaratne reached the glorious milestone during the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh. He is also th...

Germany must further tighten climate change law, top court rules

Germanys highest court ruled key elements of a 2019 climate change law were unconstitutional, giving the government until the end of next year to further tighten it.In a ruling published on Thursday, the German Constitutional Court said the...

India will need 5 lakh ICU beds, 3.5 lakh medical staff in

Forecasting that the COVID-19 pandemic is only going to get worse, noted surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has said India will need an extra 5 lakh ICU beds, 2 lakh nurses and 1.5 lakh doctors in the next few weeks, and also suggested radical s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021