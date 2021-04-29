SGS Laboratory in Chennai is Approved by NABL for Testing of Ethylene Oxide (EtO)

SGS is pleased to announce that the National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL) has enhanced the scope of its accreditation awarded to the SGS laboratory based in Chennai in Tamil Nadu, India, to include testing of Ethylene oxide (EtO) as well as Ethylene Chlorohydrin (ECH) residues in herbs, spices, condiments, plant derivatives, and oilseeds.

Ethylene oxide (EtO) is a widely used sterilization agent for dried food products. Its residues found in food products have recently caused widespread food recalls in the European Union.

With this expanded scope of accreditation, which is following ISO/IEC 17025: 2017, SGS India can now offer Chemical testing services to detect the presence of Ethylene oxide (EtO) as well as Ethylene Chlorohydrin (ECH), in herbs, spices condiments, plant derivatives, and oilseeds.

The laboratory employs the Gas chromatography-tandem mass spectrometer (GC-MS/MS) to determine the presence of Ethylene oxide (EtO) which is reported as the sum of ethylene oxide and 2-chloroethyl at or above the limit of quantification (LOQ) of 0.01mg/kg. This method has been validated according to the SANTE/12682/2019 guidelines and has been demonstrated in the proficiency testing for sesame seeds, conducted by the EU Referral Lab (EURL).

For further information about these services, click here.

