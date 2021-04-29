Left Menu

Qatar expands fish farming as climate change affects sea stocks

But Range said if that the broader international problem of excessive production of greenhouse gases that create climate change is not tackled, then none of the local fish-preservation efforts can be effective. A University of British Columbia study in 2018 found that a third of marine species could become extinct in the Gulf by 2090 because of rising water temperature, changing salinity and oxygen levels, and human activities such as overfishing.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:30 IST
Qatar expands fish farming as climate change affects sea stocks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Qatar plans to expand fish farming to meet the growing demand for fresh fish in local markets and maintain stocks in offshore Gulf waters in the face of devastating climate change. Although fish in the Gulf have generally adapted to higher water temperatures, the frequency and scope of coral reef bleaching in recent years suggest the region is at real risk of losing its bio-diverse ecosystem in the coming decades, said Pedro Range, Research Assistant Professor at Qatar University.

Global warming damaging to coral reefs, coupled with overfishing, could cause a 30% decline in future fish catch potential in Qatari waters by the end of the century, he said. "In terms of climate change unfortunately the actions we can take on a local scale are irrelevant. What we can do is control local pressures that interact with climate change, in terms of controlling fishery stocks and habitat availability."

Last November, Qatar launched its first offshore aquaculture project, using floating cages producing seabass. The Samana fish farm, located 50 km (30 miles) offshore from Qatar's Ruwais region, produces 2,000 tonnes of fish annually.

"We have started an expansion plan to double our production capacity to 4,000 tonnes. We are obtaining permits for the expansion and building new cages," said Mahmoud Tahoun, operations, and development director for marine aquaculture at Al-Qumra, the company running the Samkna fish farm. "Five years from now, we expect to cover 60% of local demand." Fish farm production is supposed to prevent the depletion of fish stocks in offshore waters, where access is regulated by Qatari authorities. But Range said if that the broader international problem of excessive production of greenhouse gases that create climate change is not tackled, then none of the local fish-preservation efforts can be effective.

A University of British Columbia study in 2018 found that a third of marine species could become extinct in the Gulf by 2090 because of rising water temperature, changing salinity and oxygen levels, and human activities such as overfishing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BioNTech expects vaccine trial results for babies by September

BioNTech expects results by September from trials testing the COVID-19 vaccine that it and Pfizer have developed in babies as young as six months old, German magazine Spiegel cited the companys CEO as saying. In July, the first results coul...

Motorcycling-Gresini's wife Nadia takes over as MotoGP team boss

Nadia Padovani has taken over as owner and principal of the Gresini MotoGP team after the death of her husband and founder Fausto in February. Gresini said in a statement on Thursday that Gresinis sons Luca and Lorenzo would play important ...

Russia opens new criminal case against Navalny - allies

Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for allegedly setting up a non-profit organisation that infringed on the rights of citizens, his allies said on Thursday.Navalny, 44, is servin...

'End is in sight': tackling a rare disease in a global pandemic

Guinea worm cases fell 50 last year despite pandemic Campaigners credit community-led efforts with success Access to clean water is key, say campaigners By Emeline WuilbercqADDIS ABABA, April 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Okello Aballa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021