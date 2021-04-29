Left Menu

Indian Army operationalises dedicated COVID facility in Pune

Amid a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the Indian Army on Thursday said it has established a dedicated COVID Medical Facility at the old Command Hospital Complex at Pune where substantial capacity has been created for treating civil patients referred by the District Medical Officer, Pune.

29-04-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the Indian Army on Thursday said it has established a dedicated COVID Medical Facility at the old Command Hospital Complex at Pune where substantial capacity has been created for treating civil patients referred by the District Medical Officer, Pune. According to the Indian Army, the facility has a dedicated team of Army Doctors and Paramedical staff to take care of COVID patients.

This is in addition to the assistance provided by the Army for opening up of a 900 bedded hospital at Ahmedabad,Gujarat and a 100 bedded isolation facility at Barmer, Rajasthan, it said. It further informed that similar efforts have also been made at multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh wherein a 100 bedded facility at Bhopal and two 40 bedded facilities at Gwalior and Saugor have been established.

Indian Army is prepared to provide all possible assistance to our civilian brethren in this crisis, all the while remaining prepared to meet various operational contingencies, it added. According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra is among the ten states that reported 72.20 per cent of the new cases in the country. As per the ministry, the state has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,309, in the last 24 hours.

It is among the eleven states that cumulatively account for 78.26 per cent of India's total active cases, sad the ministry. As per the the ministry, Maharashtra currently has 6,75,451 active cases. The ministry stated that Maharashtra is among the ten states that account for 78.71 per cent of the new deaths. It infomed that the state saw the maximum casualties at 1,035 in the last 24 hours.

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country records 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 30,84,814.The cumulative count of the COVID-19 has gone up to 1,83,76,524, while as many as 2,04,832 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,50,86,878 people have recovered from the disease till now. (ANI)

