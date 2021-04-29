Request made to prioritise persons with disabilities during COVID-19 testing, vaccination, treatment: DEPwD
The Department for Empowerment of Person with Disabilities on Thursday requested the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to issue directions to the states and union territories to make a special provision in COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and treatment centers for priority in attending to and treatment of persons with disabilities (PwDs).ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:38 IST
The Department for Empowerment of Person with Disabilities on Thursday requested the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to issue directions to the states and union territories to make a special provision in COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and treatment centers for priority in attending to and treatment of persons with disabilities (PwDs). Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry Thawarchand Gehlot took to Twitter to inform about it.
"#DEPwD took up the matter with @MoHFW_INDIA to issue appropriate instructions to Central and State healthcare authorities to give priority to #Divyangjan in #COVID19 testing, treatment, and vaccination. #sabkasaathsabkovaccine @PIB_India ," Gehlot tweeted. "Attention is invited to Section 25 (1)(c) of the RPwD Act which mandates priority of attendance and treatment. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is therefore requested to issue appropriate instructions to state/UT health authorities and healthcare institutions under its control to ensure a special provision to be made in COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and treatment centers for priority in attending to and treatment of persons with disabilities (PwDs)," the statement issued by the department said. (ANI)
