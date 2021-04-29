Iraq plans to import natural gas from Syria - Iraqi News Agency

Iraq plans to import natural gas from Syria, the state-run Iraqi News agency reported, citing Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar.

"There is an imminent agreement to import Syrian gas into Iraq," he said, without giving details. Abdul Jabbar was speaking on Thursday in Baghdad after a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, the Iraqi News Agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)