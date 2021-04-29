Left Menu

ALH Dhruv demonstrates deck operations capabilities in ship-borne trials

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:56 IST
ALH Dhruv demonstrates deck operations capabilities in ship-borne trials

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv Mk III MR has successfully demonstrated its deck-operations capabilities that includelanding on deck, folding of blades and storing the helicopter inside the onboard hangar.

The recently concluded ship-borne trials off Chennai coast in collaboration with the Indian Coast Guard also coveredmaintenance activities inside the hangar and on the deck, hot refuelling with engines running on the deck, Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said in a statement.

The helicopter is equipped with the Shakti engines and an advanced glass cockpit.

HAL had recently delivered ALH Dhruv Mk III MR to Indian Coast Guard as part of its 16 ALH contract.

''These trials have proven the capability of ALH Dhruv to carry out extended operations from ships. Some of the missions that were successfully executed were surveillance, search and rescue, antipollution to address oil spillage, etc.'' ''With the successful demonstration of these capabilities like blade folding, stowage, the helicopter is now ready to be fielded for operations,''said HAL CMD, R Madhavan.

Dhruv Mk III MR is equipped with the surveillance radar that can detect and identify ships and boats up to a range of 120 nautical miles to enable the Indian Coast Guard in its duty to secure the nation from threats, according to HAL.

''Coupled with an electro-optical sensor that can closely monitor even the smallest of the vessels at distances as far as 30 nautical miles, ALH Dhruv will boost the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard,'' the statement said.

PTI RS BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Games hopeful shuttlers likely to travel to Malaysia for Olympic qualifier via Qatar: BAI

Top shuttlers, including Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, are likely to leave for Malaysia and Singapore via Doha to participate in the last two Olympic qualifiers next month due to travel bans imposed by the two countries in the wake of ...

Samsung overtakes Apple in smartphone shipments as Xiaomi closes in

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reclaimed its crown as the worlds biggest smartphone maker from Apple in the first quarter, cornering a fifth of overall global shipments. Chinas Xiaomi Corp rounded out the top three positions with its best quart...

Mumbai: Three fake call centres busted, 10 held

Police have busted three fake call centres operating in Malad area of Mumbai and arrested 10 persons from there, an official said on Thursday.These three units were raided by a joint team of Malad and Bangur Nagar police stations on Wednesd...

Work to remove oil from stricken tanker in China set to start on Friday

Work to siphon off the remaining cargo from a stricken tanker was expected to commence on Friday, the vessels manager said on Thursday, two days after hundreds of tonnes of oil spilled into the Yellow Sea following a collision in dense fog....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021