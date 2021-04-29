Left Menu

Government of National Capital Territory Act 2021 comes into force

The Amendment would ensure better governance in the NCT of Delhi and lead to improved implementation of schemes and programmes meant for the common people of Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:11 IST
Government of National Capital Territory Act 2021 comes into force
The amendments are consistent with the existing legal and constitutional provisions and are in line with the judgements of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated 04.07.2018 and 14.02.2019. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Government of National Capital Territory (GNCTD) Amendment Act, 2021 has come into force after being passed by the Lok Sabha on 22.03.2021, by the Rajya Sabha on 24.03.2021, and after the assent of the President of India on 28.03.2021. The Amendment Act has the effect of amending sections 21, 24, 33 and 44 of the Act.

The objective of the Amendment Act is to make it more relevant to the needs of the Capital; further, define the responsibilities of the elected Government and the Lt. Governor (LG); and, create a harmonious relationship between the Legislature and the Executive. The Amendment would ensure better governance in the NCT of Delhi and lead to improved implementation of schemes and programmes meant for the common people of Delhi.

The amendments are consistent with the existing legal and constitutional provisions and are in line with the judgements of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated 04.07.2018 and 14.02.2019.

The amendments to the GNCTD Act, 1991, in no way alter the constitutional and legal responsibilities of the elected Government to take necessary action, in respect of the subjects transferred to them in the State and Concurrent Lists of the Constitution of India, including subjects such as health, education, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK’s 85% family planning aid cut will be devastating for women and girls: UNFPA

When funding stops, women and girls suffer, UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem, said in a statement, especially the poor, those living in remote, underserved communities and through humanitarian crises. UNFPA has been informed of ...

Delhi govt to procure 67 lakh Covishield doses from SII, 3 lakh shots to be delivered by May 3

The Delhi government will procure 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India and the first tranche of three lakh shots will be delivered by May 3, official sources said on Thursday.The Delhi government has also sought...

WRAPUP 3-Fiscal stimulus fires up U.S. economy; labor market recovering

U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses, charting the course for what is expected to be the strongest performance this year in nearly four decades. The United Stat...

Tokyo Games hopeful shuttlers likely to travel to Malaysia for Olympic qualifier via Qatar: BAI

Top shuttlers, including Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, are likely to leave for Malaysia and Singapore via Doha to participate in the last two Olympic qualifiers next month due to travel bans imposed by the two countries in the wake of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021