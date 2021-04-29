Left Menu

No mercy on individuals involved in child abuse: KZN MEC

“The child has been left in such a despicable condition. No child deserves to be treated like this, and there is no explanation that can be accepted from the parents of this poor child,” Khoza said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:24 IST
No mercy on individuals involved in child abuse: KZN MEC
Khoza said she will be pushing for law enforcement agencies to have no mercy on individuals involved in any form of child abuse. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has vowed to intensify efforts to protect children from neglect and abuse.

This follows an incident involving a seven-year-old boy with special needs. He was found locked up in a four-roomed house with dogs in Umlazi, south of Durban, for over a month. He had no food, water or electricity.

The boy was spotted by members of the public standing inside the locked house secured with burglar bars.

It is believed that he had been left in the care of his father by his grandmother. The father allegedly left the boy locked in the house over a month ago.

"We have been taken aback by the conditions the child was left in. We are surprised and shocked...

"The child has been left in such a despicable condition. No child deserves to be treated like this, and there is no explanation that can be accepted from the parents of this poor child," Khoza said.

No mercy for abusers

Khoza said she will be pushing for law enforcement agencies to have no mercy on individuals involved in any form of child abuse.

"There should be no negotiating with abusers. As the Department of Social Development, we are leaving no stone unturned in dealing with such cases in our society.

"A number of children are brought up in unsafe homes. We encourage parents to make use of government help if they find themselves unable to take care of children," the MEC said.

She said the boy has been removed from the house and taken to a place of safety. A team of social workers has been dispatched to provide him with psychosocial support.

"It will not be enough to rescue the child. We have to ensure that both parents face [the law]," Khoza said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK’s 85% family planning aid cut will be devastating for women and girls: UNFPA

When funding stops, women and girls suffer, UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem, said in a statement, especially the poor, those living in remote, underserved communities and through humanitarian crises. UNFPA has been informed of ...

Delhi govt to procure 67 lakh Covishield doses from SII, 3 lakh shots to be delivered by May 3

The Delhi government will procure 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India and the first tranche of three lakh shots will be delivered by May 3, official sources said on Thursday.The Delhi government has also sought...

WRAPUP 3-Fiscal stimulus fires up U.S. economy; labor market recovering

U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses, charting the course for what is expected to be the strongest performance this year in nearly four decades. The United Stat...

Tokyo Games hopeful shuttlers likely to travel to Malaysia for Olympic qualifier via Qatar: BAI

Top shuttlers, including Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, are likely to leave for Malaysia and Singapore via Doha to participate in the last two Olympic qualifiers next month due to travel bans imposed by the two countries in the wake of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021