DPSA on roadshow to engage with W Cape on matters of compliance

Makhasi is engaged on the consultation process with the Western Cape provincial government on the Public Service Act Amendment Bill and the Public Administration Management Act Amendment Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:24 IST
According to the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), the provincial roadshows will be a quarterly occurrence in order to assist provinces to comply with the programs and policies of the DPSA.

Public Service and Administration Director-General Yoliswa Makhasi is on a two-day roadshow to engage with the Western Cape provincial government on matters of compliance.

The Director-General's roadshow began on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), the provincial roadshows will be a quarterly occurrence in order to assist provinces to comply with the programs and policies of the DPSA.

Makhasi is engaged in the consultation process with the Western Cape provincial government on the Public Service Act Amendment Bill and the Public Administration Management Act Amendment Bill.

This as the DPSA earlier this month published Amendment Bills to the Public Service Act, 1994 and the Public Service Management Act, 2014, for public comment in the government gazette.

The proposed amendments to the Public Service Act (PSA) and the Public Administration Management Act (PAMA) seek to bring in transformation within the public administration that is critical to achieving a capable, ethical, professional and developmental State, geared towards better governance, coordination and accountability.

Amendments effected in the PAMA, which aims to create a single cohesive, synergised and streamlined public administration as envisaged in Chapter 10 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, related to transfers and secondments of employees across the spheres of government.

This also includes matters relating to the National School of Government as well as introducing mechanisms to remove unjustifiable disparities in the remuneration and conditions of service of employees across the public administration, including public entities.

In respect of the PSA, some of the proposed amendments relate to the retention of strategic powers with executive authorities and the devolution of administrative powers to heads of department, enhanced powers for the Director-General: Presidency to adequately support the President.

It also includes the clarification of the powers of the Public Service Commission in respect of grievance procedures as well as to remedy the unconstitutionality of the provisions relating to the recovery of wrongly granted remuneration.

The closing date for public comments on the bills is 06 May 2021.

The public can download the amendment bills on the DPSA website www.dpsa.gov.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

