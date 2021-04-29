Left Menu

CPCL reports standalone 4qtr net at Rs 332.95 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:34 IST
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a group company of Indian Oil, has reported standalone net profits at Rs 332.95 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

The city-based company had clocked standalone net loss at Rs 2,388.06 crore during corresponding quarter previous year, CPCL said in a statement.

For the year ending March 31, 2021 standalone net profits stood at Rs 237.56 crore as against a net loss at Rs 2,077.58 crore registered year ago.

Total income on a standalone basis during the quarter under review grew to Rs 14,734.43 crore from Rs 11,795.66 crore registered same quarter last year.

For the full year ending March 31, 2021 standalone total income slipped to Rs 42,006.95 crore as against Rs 48,730.45 crore reported year ago.

The company said better operational performance together with inventory gains on account of increase in crude and product prices helped the company to overcome the challenges caused by the COVID-19 induced lock-down.

''The average gross refining margin for the period April-March 2021 stood at USD 7.14 per barrel as against a negative GRM of USD 1.18 per barrel during 2019-20'', the company said.

During the year under review, CPCL said supply of essential items -- LPG, MotorSpirit (MS), High Speed Diesel (HSD) was ensured during complete lock-down sustaining refinery operations.

CPCL said the FCC Gasoline De-Sulphurisation unit of (0.6 million metric tonne per annum) was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17.

On the proposed state-of-the-art- grass root refinery of 9MMTPA capacity at Nagapattinam, the company said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project in February.

The new refinery would produce petrol and diesel of Bharat Stage VI specifications and polypropylene as a value added product at a cost of Rs 31,580 crore.

''Further investment of about Rs 4,000 crore will flow into the project from other stake holders on build, own and operate basis'', the company said.

