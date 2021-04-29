Left Menu

Over 100 lakh tonne wheat procured in Punjab so far

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:52 IST
Over 100 lakh tonne wheat procured in Punjab so far
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 100 lakh tonne wheat has been procured in Punjab so far in the ongoing rabi marketing season.

Punjab Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that out of the total arrival of 101.86 lakh tonne in mandis, the procurement agencies have procured 100.17 lakh tonne so far.

The state government is expecting a total arrival of 130 lakh tonne of crop.

Ashu said payment worth Rs 15,500 crore has been paid to over six lakh farmers under the newly implemented direct benefit transfer system.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday extended cash credit limit (CCL) for Punjab for the ongoing wheat procurement season. The RBI extended the CCL of Rs 2,953.46 crore till the end of May.

With this, the sanctioned limit of Rs 21,658.73 crore has been enhanced to Rs 24,612.19 crore, according to a state government statement here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India installs 3.2 GW solar power projects in 2020: Report

Solar projects totalling 3.2 gigawatt GW have been installed in India during 2020, according to a Mercom Communications India report. Mercom Communications India is a subsidiary of Mercom Capital Group.According to India Solar Market Leader...

U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes, faces tough battle

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in the United States, a win for anti-tobacco and civil rights groups, but a move that could erase a huge chunk of sales for cigarette...

SFI urges youths to donate blood before taking COVID vaccine

The Students Federation of India SFI on Thursday claimed that vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged between 18 and 44 years starting from May 1 will lead to a crisis of blood in hospitals, and urged youths and students to donate it b...

Delhi LG seeks report from chief secy on COVID vaccination drive after GNCTD Act comes into force

Delhi Lieutenant Governor LG Anil Baijal sought a report from Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Thursday on the citys preparedness for the vaccination of people above 18 years of age against COVID-19, his first significant move since the GNCTD A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021