NPP MLA writes to Meghalaya CM for setting up of integrated check gate at Baghmara

A ruling party MLA from Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district has written to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for setting up an integrated check gate in Baghmara town to help export/import trade in the state.

National People's Party (NPP) MLA from Siju-Rongmara, Rakkam Sangma in his letter dated April 29 to the CM urged him to take up the matter with the Land Ports Authority of India, Department of Border Management of the Government of India for the setting up of the check gate at Baghmara, close to the border with Bangladesh.

The setting up of an integrated check gate will allow for trade as well as the movement of people from both countries and will be highly beneficial due to its closeness with the rest of the neighboring country.

''Dhaka is only 182 kms from Baghmara. This check gate will not only benefit both countries in terms of health, education, economy but will also cut down the illegal activities taking place between the two borders,'' said Rakkam.

He said the northeast region is rich in mineral and medicinal plants.

''The NE region is amongst the most endowed states. To improve trade and commerce with Bangladesh as well as to develop the tourism industry in the region, I propose the setting up of an integrated check gate at Baghmara,'' said Rakkam.

The NPP MLA and chairman of the Health Advisory Board of the state said the region is home to over 20 top medicinal plants in the country including the Himalayan Yew that are traded in the country.

''Besides minerals, we also have 824 varieties out of an estimated 6,000 medicinal plants in places like Mawsynram and Balpakram. Besides these are the many waterfalls, caves, rivers and rock formations that will be tremendous attractions both nationally and internationally,'' he added.

