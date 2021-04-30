Left Menu

COVID-19: Condolences to citizens who are losing their loved ones due to lack of treatment, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed condolence to the people who have lost their family members due to the "lack" of treatment amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:38 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed condolence to the people who have lost their family members due to the "lack" of treatment amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since the onset of the pandemic, 2,08,330 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India, as per the government data.

In a tweet, Gandhi said prayers and sympathy from every state of the country are with "you at this unprecedented time". "My condolences to the citizens of the country who are losing their loved ones due to lack of treatment. You are not alone in this tragedy - prayers and sympathy from every state of the country are with you," the Congress leader said.

India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 related deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries on Thursday. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976. The total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 31,70,228. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

