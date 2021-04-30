Fire breaks out at LIG flat in Delhi's Rajouri garden, 3 rescued

A major fire broke out in a house at LIG flat at Delhi's Rajouri garden area in the wee hours on Friday. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the fire tenders rushed to the sport after getting information and extinguished the fire.

"The blast in the LPG cylinder was the cause behind the fire," the officials informed. "Three people were rescued from the fire," it added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

