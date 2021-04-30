Left Menu

J-K: Sale of attar increases during Ramzan in Srinagar

As people of the Muslim community celebrate the holy month of Ramzan, the sale of naturally-made perfumes has amplified in Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:43 IST
Attar perfumes seller in Srinagar, Abdul Wasay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As people of the Muslim community celebrate the holy month of Ramzan, the sale of naturally-made perfumes has amplified in Srinagar. Non-alcoholic perfumes, or attar in Arabic, which is made from flower extracts and then left for long time to get the desired results, is completely chemical-free. As per the holy rituals of Ramzan, the usage of alcohol and its products are prohibited.

Speaking to Abdul Wasay, attar seller in Srinagar said, "In the month of Ramzan, it is a social custom to use perfumes. The business of attar flourishes during the month of Ramzan as compared to any other month." Abdul added, "I have been in the attar business for the last 30-32 years. In 1990, attar perfumes were barely used by people. Steadily they started shifting to attar instead of normal alcohol-based perfumes. Now attar comes in thousands of varieties."

He also said that these attars are imported from Saudi Arabia and Dubai apart from making it locally within the country. People set up mini stalls outside mosques in Srinagar as the demand for attar perfumes has increased.

Mushtaq Ahmad, a customer in the market reiterated that the usage of attar perfumes is considered as a "holy" practice. People prefer attar due to their longer-lasting scent and the way they diffuse differently on skin.

He said, "These perfumes do not have alcohol in them. It is considered holy in our religion to use these non-alcoholic perfumes. People who do not use this in their day-to-day lives also prefer to buy them during Ramzan. The sales are eventually increased." Another customer Abdul Hafeez who came to buy attar said, "Attar is used more in this month. No alcohol is mixed in this. We have a good variety of fragrances in attar perfumes."

This year, the month of Ramzan started on April 13 and will continue till May 12. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. The annual observance of this month is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. (ANI)

