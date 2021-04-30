Two oxygen tankers air lifted from Bhubaneswar; headed for Haryana

Amid the ongoing shortage of medical oxygen due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, two oxygen tankers headed for Haryana were airlifted from Bhubaneshwar on Friday. Two tankers were also airlifted from Bhubaneswar yesterday and some also reached from Angul Tata Plant. Four oxygen tankers from Rourkela Plant will reach tomorrow.

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting over the state's oxygen supply last night. The oxygen quota of the state has been increased to 232 MT. There are currently 93,175 active cases in Haryana. So far, 3,76,852 recoveries and 4,118 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

