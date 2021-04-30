Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh passes away due to COVID-19
Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh on Friday passed away at a hospital in Patna due to COVID-19 complications.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:00 IST
Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh on Friday passed away at a hospital in Patna due to COVID-19 complications. Singh, who was a senior IAS officer, was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment.
He was appointed as the chief secretary of Bihar in February this year, days after Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar won the assembly elections in the state. Singh, a 1985-batch officer, had replaced senior IAS officer Deepak Kumar.
Bihar currently has 1,00,822 active coronavirus cases and so far 2,480 lives have been lost in the state due to Covid-19. India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 related deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries on Thursday. (ANI)
