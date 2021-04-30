Left Menu

COVID-19: Tata Group to provide oxygen concentrator to Madhya Pradesh

The Tata group has extended its help to Madhya Pradesh amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and it will be providing an oxygen concentrator to the state.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:22 IST
COVID-19: Tata Group to provide oxygen concentrator to Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Tata group has extended its help to Madhya Pradesh amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and it will be providing an oxygen concentrator to the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday.

"Had a conversation with the chairman of Tata Group N Chandrasekaran over the phone. During the conversation, I was informed that Tata Group will provide an oxygen concentrator and other help to fight COVID. I welcome the initiative by Tata Group. Together we will win over the pandemic," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi. The Chief Minister's office further informed that the company will also help in setting up an oxygen plant in the state.

"Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj had a conversation with N Chandrasekaran, chief of Tata Sons, over the phone. Tata will provide an oxygen concentrator and a CT scan machine to Madhya Pradesh. The group will also cooperate in setting up an oxygen plant in the state," the CMO Madhya Pradesh tweeted. According to official data, there are 92,077 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pardesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit Sharma turns 34; Raina, Chahal, Kuldeep lead wishes for 'Hitman'

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav led the way as wishes poured in for star batsman Rohit Sharma on his 34th birthday on Friday. If Raina wished Rohit with a lot of success in the coming yea...

Russia says Twitter complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter was complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia, but that it was still taking too long to do so.It said Twitter had removed...

Aretha Capital Partners Launches New Greece Real Estate Fund

India, 30th April 2021 Aretha Capital Partners, an investment advisory firm focused on European Real Estate development capital is pleased to announce the launch of a new Registered Alternative Investment Fund ARETHA Greece Vision Fund RAIF...

PM urges Union ministers to stay in touch with people of their regions, help them and keep getting their feedback.

PM urges Union ministers to stay in touch with people of their regions, help them and keep getting their feedback....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021