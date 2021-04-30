Left Menu

VP Naidu calls for according to highest priority to health needs of women

Shri Naidu also called for concerted efforts to address the problem of under-nutrition among women in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:31 IST
VP Naidu calls for according to highest priority to health needs of women
Shri Naidu said that improving maternal health care was of crucial importance and commended Dr Evita’s initiative to create a national cadre of midwives. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today called for according to highest priority to the health needs of women, who constitute nearly 50 per cent of the country's population.

Presenting the 'Yudhvir Memorial Award' through a video conference to Hyderabad-based gynaecologist, Dr Evita Fernandez in recognition of her service for the cause of women's healthcare and empowerment, he said "We will not be able to create a healthy society if the health needs of women get neglected".

He said that various health interventions must focus on bolstering and meeting women's health needs since they form the bedrock of a healthy society.

While noting that considerable progress has been made in reducing the maternal mortality ratio in the country, the Vice President stressed the need to accelerate the decline to achieve the target 3.1 of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations that aims to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio by less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Shri Naidu also called for concerted efforts to address the problem of under-nutrition among women in India.

Lauding the awardee, Dr Evita Fernandez, for her pioneering work in women's health and reproduction, he noted that she is a strong votary of women's empowerment and normal birthing. "I am happy to note that Dr Evita leaves no stone unturned to make childbirth a natural and positive experience for women, promoting normal birth and reducing Caesarean sections", he added.

Referring to the efforts of the Telangana Government and the Fernandez Hospital along with UNICEF to reduce Caesarean Sections and increase normal births in public hospitals, the Vice President described it as a "laudable objective" and wanted more private hospitals to join in the drive to reduce C sections.

Shri Naidu said that improving maternal health care was of crucial importance and commended Dr Evita's initiative to create a national cadre of midwives. He also expressed his happiness that the Fernandez Foundation was committed to training 1500 nurses in midwifery for Telangana Government.

The Vice President also paid rich tributes to the late Shri Yudhvirji, in whose name the award is instituted. He said that he was a man of many parts-- a freedom fighter, social worker and a reputed journalist. As a torchbearer of truth and honesty, Yudhvirji practised ethical journalism. He launched Milap Daily first in Urdu and later in the Hindi language in 1950. He said that Hindi Milap has evolved into an institution of repute, synonymous with ethical and dispassionate news coverage. It has become an integral part of Hindi speaking readers in Hyderabad and southern India.

Chairman of Yudhvir Foundation, Murlidhar Gupta, Dr Evita Fernandez, Chairperson of Fernandez Foundation, Shri Vinay Vir, son of Late Shri Yudhvir and other family members, Shri Prakash Jain, Marketing Manager of Daily Hindi Milap, Shri Anuj Gurwara and others participated virtually in the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says Twitter complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter was complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia, but that it was still taking too long to do so.It said Twitter had removed...

EU hits Apple with music streaming charge in boost for Spotify

EU regulators accused Apple on Friday of distorting competition in the music streaming market, siding with Spotify in a case that could lead to a hefty fine and changes in the iPhone makers lucrative business practices. The preliminary find...

Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother

Lebanons public prosecutor has launched an investigation into central bank governor Riad Salameh, a judicial source said, after a Swiss legal request alleged that more than 300 million had been embezzled from the bank through a company owne...

Rohit Sharma turns 34; Raina, Chahal, Kuldeep lead wishes for 'Hitman'

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav led the way as wishes poured in for star batsman Rohit Sharma on his 34th birthday on Friday. If Raina wished Rohit with a lot of success in the coming yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021