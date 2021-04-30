Left Menu

Tomar asks states to focus on raising oilseeds, pulses output to cut import dependence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:33 IST
Tomar asks states to focus on raising oilseeds, pulses output to cut import dependence
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asked states to focus on increasing the production of oilseeds and pulses to reduce import dependence and become self-sufficient.

The minister was addressing 'The National Conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign-2021' on April 30, 2021.

Higher production targets for pulses and oilseeds are the necessity of the nation to reduce its dependency on import and to achieve the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the minister said in a statement.

Tomar expressed ''concern over the shortage of oilseeds and pulses'' and asked ''state governments to work on mission mode to overcome the shortage situation''.

The conference, held through video conference, was organised to interact with the states on challenges and strategies for effective crop management during ensuing kharif season.

During the conference, discussion was held to review and assess the preparedness for management of kharif crops and ensuring availability of seeds, pesticides, fertilisers, machinery and their prepositioning at block levels.

Besides this, discussion also took place on preparedness for drought-like situation if it occurs in any district, integrated nutrient management and pest management, crop diversification and increasing farmers' income.

The conference also deliberated on focused strategy for production of oilseeds and pulses; marketing of rabi crops and procurement at MSP, action plan and advisory/guidelines for agriculture management in the wake of COVID pandemic.

Tomar appreciated the efforts of farmers for the record production for food grains (303.34 million tonnes), which is over 1.96 per cent higher than the previous year's output (297.50 million tonnes).

The pulses and oilseed production stood at 24.42 and 37.3 million tonnes, respectively.

The minister said the agriculture sector has shown its resilience amid the adversities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agriculture and allied sectors registered a continuous growth in GDP contribution.

The share of agriculture in GDP increased from 17.8 per cent in 2019-20 to 19.9 per cent in 2020-21 as per the Economic Survey 2020-21.

He also complimented the state governments for effective implementation of centrally sponsored schemes for the welfare of farmers.

Tomar announced the setting of higher production targets of food grains from 301.92 million tonnes to 307 million tonnes for the year 2021-22 in comparison to production targets for the previous corresponding year 2020-21.

As per the second Advance Estimates, the achievements are likely to be 303.34 million tonnes for year 2020-21.

Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal said the department has decided to distribute seed mini-kits for kharif crops with the active involvement of the state agriculture department.

The state agriculture departments should project their demands of farm inputs to the Centre for its intervention to ensure the timely availability of seeds and fertilisers to the farmers at crucial stages of crop production. PTI MJH HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Many states recording higher peak of COVID cases than Sept cause of concern: Govt

The Centre on Friday expressed concern that many states are not only recording higher peak of coronavirus cases than in September last year but also seeing a high growth trajectory.At a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Health Minist...

Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a divisive education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics...

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in Afghanistans eastern Logar province on Friday evening, with highschool students among the casualties, officials said. The car packed with explosives detonated in Log...

MP: Janata curfew extended in Indore till May 7

Janata curfew has been extended in Indore in Madhya Pradesh till May 7 amid a rise in coronavirus cases, an official said on Friday.The order was issued under section 144 of CrPC by Collector Manish Singh, he added.The urban areas of the di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021