Mating of male, female King Cobra caught on camera for the first time in Uttarakhand

The mating of a male and a female King Cobra was caught on camera for the first time in Uttarakhand as part of a research project on Thursday morning, said a forest officer.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-05-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 23:00 IST
Visual of two King Cobras mating. Image Credit: ANI
Sanjiv Chaturvedi, IFS and head of research wing of Uttarakhand Forest Department told ANI, "It has been recorded in Nainital district as part of our ongoing research project and it is the first such recording in the state."

King Cobra is the national reptile of India and the largest venomous snake in the world. It feeds only on other snakes and is the only reptile to make a nest for eggs. (ANI)

