Jharkhand, Orissa, Gujarat are top 3 contributors to Oxygen Express deliveries

The Ministry of Railways of Wednesday informed that the top three contributors to Oxygen Express are Jharkhand, Orissa, and Gujarat. Oxygen Expresses has so far loaded 8,025 MT LMO from Jharkhand, 7,102 MT from Odisha, 6,384 MT from Gujarat, 1,360 from West Bengal, 488 MT from Maharashtra, 218 MT from Chhattisgarh, and 164 MT from Andhra Pradesh for delivery across the country, Ministry informed in a statement.

Railways has delivered more than 23741 MT of LMO in more than 1405 tankers to various states across the country. 344 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States.

Southern States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana received more than 2,000 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) each from Oxygen Expresses. Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 39 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam. So far 614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5692 MT in Delhi, 2135 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 2674 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 2348 MT in Tamil Nadu, 2279 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2026 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 320 MT in Assam.

Till now Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country. (ANI)

