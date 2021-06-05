EESL, TERRE partner to mainstream carbon neutrality in higher education institutions

State-run EESL and non-government organisation TERRE have partnered to mainstream carbon neutrality in higher educational institutes on the World Environment Day.

Accelerating the momentum for promoting Sustainable Development Goals and carbon neutrality across the national universities and higher educational institutes through energy efficiency and renewable energy, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the administration of the Ministry of Power, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Technology, Education, Research and Rehabilitation for the Environment (TERRE), a global NGO, a statement said.

The MoU has been signed on the occasion of World Environment Day with the view to set up a launch platform for kick starting the actions on carbon neutrality in educational institutions, it added.

TERRE and EESL will work together to propose nation-wide projects, across educational institutes/campuses in India. These projects will transform the higher educational campuses in India into hubs for energy efficiency, renewable energy, emission reduction and air-pollution abatement.

All India Council of Technical Education ( AICTE) is supporting this much needed partnership.

As part of its partnership with TERRE, EESL will jointly prepare guidelines for a benchmark survey of the institutes that have taken pledge for Not Zero-Net Zero. EESL will also hold workshops for energy audits, make available the guidelines for aggregating demand, set standards for super-efficient appliances available in the market for developing energy efficient plans and map out emission reduction strategies.

EESL, using its ESCO (energy service company) models (CAPEX and PAYS) will finance the replacements of existing inefficient appliances and set in motion the processes to make campuses and infrastructure of the educational institutions energy efficient.

