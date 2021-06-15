Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to set up Vedic Shiksha and Sanskar Board within 4-5 months

The government of Rajasthan has decided to set up Vedic Shiksha and Sanskar Board within 4-5 months to teach students how Vedic education is linked to Science and Yoga.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-06-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 03:52 IST
Technical and Sanskrit Education Minister of Independent Charge, Dr Subhash Garg. Image Credit: ANI
The government of Rajasthan has decided to set up Vedic Shiksha and Sanskar Board within 4-5 months to teach students how Vedic education is linked to Science and Yoga. Technical and Sanskrit Education Minister of Independent Charge, Dr Subhash Garg on Monday informed that a committee formed to look into the matter has submitted its report.

"Rajasthan government is going to set up Vedic Shiksha and Sanskar Board within 4-5 months. The committee has submitted its report. We will teach students how Vedic education is linked to Science and Yoga," said Garg. The decision comes amidst the ongoing tussle within the Congress government in Rajasthan.

However, Congress MLA and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has dismissed all rumours about his exit from the party and according to sources wants the party high command to resolve the growing unease among his supporter MLAs with the same priority it did to sort out differences in Punjab."Pilot will not leave the party and will fulfil whatever responsibility the high command gives him. Pilot is in constant touch with the high command and hopes his demands will be accepted soon. Just like the Punjab issue was resolved quickly, he wants the same for Rajasthan too," a source said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

