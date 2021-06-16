22-yr-old man rides motorbike into gorge, suicide suspected

A 22-year-old man allegedly ended his life by riding a motorbike and jumping into a 1,000 feet deep gorge near Ahilya Gate on Mhow-Mandleshwar road in the district on Wednesday afternoon, a police official said.

Suresh Jain rode the motorbike at speed and plunged into the deep gorge, some sugarcane juice vendors who witnessed the incident told police.

After they alerted the cops, a team rushed to the spot, said Badgonda police station in-charge Ajit Singh Bais. "With the help of villagers of Choti Jaam and Baagdara, the police team is trying to remove the body. But the spot is too deep and there is a thick forest at the bottom, so rescue operation is taking time,'' Bais told PTI.

The reason behind Jain's extreme step is not clear yet, he said.

