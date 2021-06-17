Left Menu

Scoreboard: Day 2, IND WOM vs ENG WOM

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:31 IST
Scoreboard: Day 2, IND WOM vs ENG WOM
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India Women 1st Innings: Smriti Mandhana c Brunt b Sciver 78 Shafali Verma c Shrubsole b Cross 96 Punam Raut lbw b Knight 2 Shikha Pandey c & b Knight 0 Mithali Raj c Beaumont b Ecclestone 2 Harmanpreet Kaur not out 4 Deepti Sharma not out 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-1) 5 Total: (For 5 wickets in 60 overs) 187 Fall of wickets: 1-167, 2-179, 3-179, 4-183, 5-183 Bowling: Katherine Brunt 9-1-41-0, Anya Shrubsole 10-2-18-0, Nat Sciver 7-1-21-1, Kate Cross 12-4-40-1, Sophie Ecclestone 16-1-61-1, Heather Knight 6-5-1-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
2
This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole sur...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global
4
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021