Scoreboard: Day 2, IND WOM vs ENG WOM
PTI | Bristol | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:31 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
India Women 1st Innings: Smriti Mandhana c Brunt b Sciver 78 Shafali Verma c Shrubsole b Cross 96 Punam Raut lbw b Knight 2 Shikha Pandey c & b Knight 0 Mithali Raj c Beaumont b Ecclestone 2 Harmanpreet Kaur not out 4 Deepti Sharma not out 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-1) 5 Total: (For 5 wickets in 60 overs) 187 Fall of wickets: 1-167, 2-179, 3-179, 4-183, 5-183 Bowling: Katherine Brunt 9-1-41-0, Anya Shrubsole 10-2-18-0, Nat Sciver 7-1-21-1, Kate Cross 12-4-40-1, Sophie Ecclestone 16-1-61-1, Heather Knight 6-5-1-2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Foundation raised USD1.2 million for COVID efforts in India
Suspect arrested in slayings of Indiana woman, 3 children
India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours
India gov't seals deal for 300 mln Biological-E COVID-19 vaccine doses
India signs deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 mln doses