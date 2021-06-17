Scoreboard: Day 2, IND WOM vs ENG WOM

India Women 1st Innings: Smriti Mandhana c Brunt b Sciver 78 Shafali Verma c Shrubsole b Cross 96 Punam Raut lbw b Knight 2 Shikha Pandey c & b Knight 0 Mithali Raj c Beaumont b Ecclestone 2 Harmanpreet Kaur not out 4 Deepti Sharma not out 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-1) 5 Total: (For 5 wickets in 60 overs) 187 Fall of wickets: 1-167, 2-179, 3-179, 4-183, 5-183 Bowling: Katherine Brunt 9-1-41-0, Anya Shrubsole 10-2-18-0, Nat Sciver 7-1-21-1, Kate Cross 12-4-40-1, Sophie Ecclestone 16-1-61-1, Heather Knight 6-5-1-2.

