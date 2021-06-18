Special Sainik Sammelan: CINCAN addresses Andaman and Nicobar Command personnel

Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Lieutenant General Ajai Singh addressed the personnel of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) during 'Special Sainik Sammelan' on June 17, 2021. The CINCAN complimented all ranks of ANC for maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and operational preparedness. He emphasised that the trust and faith bestowed upon the Armed Forces as guardians of the nation should always be valued. The General Officer underlined the importance of the changing dynamics of warfare and the role of the Defence Services in shaping the future of the nation.

The CINCAN reiterated that soldiers, being the building blocks of the nation, should always strive for professional excellence and be battle-ready at all times. He urged all the personnel to continue maintaining strict COVID-19 protection measures.

(With Inputs from PIB)