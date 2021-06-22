Left Menu

J-K cop dies as terrorists open fire in Srinagar

A jawan of Jammu and Kashmir Police succumbed to bullet injuries after terrorists opened fire in the Kanipora area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:19 IST
J-K cop dies as terrorists open fire in Srinagar
Visuals from Srinagar (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A jawan of Jammu and Kashmir Police succumbed to bullet injuries after terrorists opened fire in the Kanipora area of Srinagar on Tuesday. The jawan suffered a bullet injury after terrorists fired on him near Kanipora area. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he died.

Further details are awaited. On Monday, three LeT terrorists were neutralised including top Commander Mudasir Pandit, who was involved in the killing of three policemen and four others, in an encounter by security forces in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councillors and two civilians recently and accused of several other terror crimes was killed in Sopore encounter," IGP Kashmir told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021