Centre signs USD 32 million loan with World Bank to improve healthcare services in Mizoram

The Centre, Government of Mizoram and the World Bank have signed a USD 32 million Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project to improve the management capacity and quality of health services in Mizoram, particularly for the benefit of under-served areas and vulnerable groups. According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the project will strengthen the governance and the management structure of the Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) and its subsidiaries, improve the quality and coverage of services delivered by the state government health systems, and invest in a comprehensive Quality Assurance program which would enable quality certification of health facilities.

"A key focus will be to strengthen the effectiveness of the state health insurance programme; build synergies with the Government of India's Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY); and thereby reduce financial barriers in accessing hospital services, prevent catastrophic out of pocket expenditure for health by poor families and expand coverage," it said. The Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project will benefit the people across all eight districts of the state. It will also benefit health sector staff, specifically at the secondary and primary levels, by strengthening their planning and management capacity along with building their clinical skills and competencies.

The agreement was signed on June 17 by Additional Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs Rajat Kumar Mishra on behalf of the Government of India; Project Director of Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project Eric Zomawia on behalf of the Government of Mizoram; and Country Director in India Junaid Ahmad on behalf of the World Bank. As a key strategy, the project will move towards a performance-based financing system where Internal Performance Agreements (IPAs) between the DoHFW and its subsidiaries would foster more accountability at all levels. This is expected to go a long way in improving the management of the system to deliver quality health services.

The project will also focus on promoting synergy between various schemes and augment the capacity of the state insurance agency, the statement said. The Ministry of Finance said that the COVID-19 pandemic has had adverse effects on the delivery and utilisation of essential health services in the state.

The project will invest in infection prevention and control for a more resilient response to future outbreaks, pandemics, and health emergencies. It will also invest in improving the overall ecosystem for bio-medical waste management (both solid and liquid waste). The project will include segregation, disinfection, and collection while safeguarding the environment and improving the quality of health service and patient safety. (ANI)

