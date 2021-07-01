PG&E proposes rate increase for wildfire prevention

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has proposed a rate increase from 2023, the utility said late on Wednesday, adding it would use some of the funds for wildfire prevention. If approved in its entirety by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the proposal would lead to a roughly $1 per day increase in the bills of its electricity and gas customers, PG&E said.

"PG&E's GRC (general rate case) proposal includes approximately $7.4 billion in new investments from 2023-2026 to help keep customers safe and reduce the impacts of extreme weather and the threat of catastrophic wildfires," it said. "As part of this GRC and other filings, the average residential customer bill is expected to increase about 5% annually, on average, from 2021 through 2026," PG&E said in a statement https://bwnews.pr/2U9vaL7.

The watchdog group The Utility Reform Network (TURN) was strongly critical of the proposal. "This mindboggling PG&E increase is a slap in the face to millions of California residents still hurting economically from the pandemic," the group wrote in a statement reported by news channel ABC 10 https://bit.ly/3wfnIM0.

PG&E has some 16 million customers in central and Northern California. The company emerged from bankruptcy last year. It had sought protection from creditors after wildfires sparked by its equipment in 2017 and 2018 drove the utility's potential liabilities into the tens of billions of dollars.

In 2020, California suffered its most damaging wildfire season on record in terms of acreage burned. As of May this year, California authorities had documented over 1,000 more wildfires across the state this year than had erupted by the same time last year.

